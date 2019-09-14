Play

Meadows went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Angels.

Meadows joined two of his teammates in taking Andrew Heaney deep in the third inning, although Meadows absolutely crushed his two-run shot to the tune of 434 feet. The long ball was the 30th of the season for the 24-year-old outfielder, who is slashing .289/.356/.561 with 84 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

