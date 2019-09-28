Play

Meadows went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's win over Toronto.

Meadows tacked on an insurance run in the ninth inning, extending his team's lead to four with a solo blast to right field. The 24-year-old has now hit safely in six straight contests and is slashing .293/.366/.563 with 33 homers, 89 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 137 games in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories