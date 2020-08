Meadows went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

He took Masahiro Tanaka deep in the fifth inning for his third homer of the season. Meadows has shown little rust despite missing the first 10 games of the season, hitting .271 (13-for-48) since joining the lineup with seven RBI and 12 runs in 13 games.