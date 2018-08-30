Rays' Austin Meadows: Smacks three homers at Triple-A Durham
Meadows went 4-for-4 with five RBI from a single, a pair of solo home runs and a two-run shot and scored three times overall in Triple-A Durham's win over Charlotte on Wednesday.
The offensive barrage helped the Bulls clinch the International League South Division title and served as Meadows' latest outburst at the plate following his recent arrival to the Rays organization in the Chris Archer trade. The 23-year-old is now hitting .382 (13-for-34) with five homers and 11 RBI over his last 10 games, and he appears to be all but a lock for a callup once big-league rosters expand next Saturday and Durham's season is officially over.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....