Meadows went 4-for-4 with five RBI from a single, a pair of solo home runs and a two-run shot and scored three times overall in Triple-A Durham's win over Charlotte on Wednesday.

The offensive barrage helped the Bulls clinch the International League South Division title and served as Meadows' latest outburst at the plate following his recent arrival to the Rays organization in the Chris Archer trade. The 23-year-old is now hitting .382 (13-for-34) with five homers and 11 RBI over his last 10 games, and he appears to be all but a lock for a callup once big-league rosters expand next Saturday and Durham's season is officially over.