Flowers went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in the eleventh inning of the Rays' 2-1 win over the Yankees on Saturday.

Meadows hit his ninth home run off Luis Cessa to provide the Rays with their margin of victory. The 24-year-old has been solid since he returned from a thumb injury on May 10, going 8-for-24 with three homers. Meadows is now slashing .347/.423/.694 for the season and has also stolen four bases.