Meadows went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

Meadows' sixth-inning solo shot off Masahiro Tanaka was the only run of the day for the Rays. The outfielder came off an injured list stint swinging a red-hot bat, as he went 5-for-12 with a double, two homers, three RBI, a walk and three runs over the three-game weekend set.