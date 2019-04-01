Meadows went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a two-run home run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Meadows accounted for all of the Rays' runs on the afternoon with his pair of timely hits. The 23-year-old had gone just 1-for-10 over the first three games of the season-opening series, although the one hit had been a solo home run on Opening Day. Meadows served as the designated hitter Sunday, but he's slated to see the majority of his time in right field.