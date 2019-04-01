Meadows went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a two-run home run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Meadows accounted for all of the Rays' runs on the afternoon with his pair of timely hits. The 23-year-old had gone just 1-for-10 over the first three games of the season-opening series, although the one hit had been a solo home run on Opening Day. Meadows served as the designated hitter Sunday, but he's slated to see the majority of his time in right field.

More News
Our Latest Stories