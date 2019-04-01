Rays' Austin Meadows: Spearheads close win
Meadows went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a two-run home run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.
Meadows accounted for all of the Rays' runs on the afternoon with his pair of timely hits. The 23-year-old had gone just 1-for-10 over the first three games of the season-opening series, although the one hit had been a solo home run on Opening Day. Meadows served as the designated hitter Sunday, but he's slated to see the majority of his time in right field.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Launches leadoff homer•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Still thriving from leadoff spot•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Off to hot start•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Frontrunner for right field gig•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Clears fences in win•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Sees more action than expected early•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...