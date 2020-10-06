Meadows (oblique) will lead off as the designated hitter in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Meadows hasn't started a game since mid-September due to a strained oblique. He wasn't on the Rays' wild-card roster and didn't start Game 1 of the ALDS, though he did appear as a pinch hitter, striking out in his lone appearance.