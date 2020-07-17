Manager Kevin Cash said Friday there's uncertainty if Meadows (illness) will be available for Opening Day, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the injured list Thursday, potentially making him unavailable for the start of the season. Meadows has no official timeline for his return, but with only one week until Opening Day he would need a quick turnaround after shifting to the IL. He was present for the start of summer training but last participated in workouts about two weeks ago. Manuel Margot, Yoshi Tsutsugo and Brandon Lowe could work in left field if Meadows remains on the shelf.