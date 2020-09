Meadows (oblique) isn't close to being ready for a return according to manager Kevin Cash, the Associated Press reports.

Meadows went on the injured list Sept. 18, and the oblique strain that landed him in there is apparently progressing slowly. The outfielder doesn't appear likely to be available for a return until deep into the postseason, leaving the chances of him suiting up again for the Rays in 2020 somewhat remote at the moment.