Rays' Austin Meadows: Still struggling despite triple
Meadows, who went 1-for-4 with a triple in a loss to the Athletics on Saturday, is nevertheless hitting just .203 (16-for-79) with no home runs and three RBI during June.
Meadows entered the month with a blistering .356/.440/.671 line, along with a career-high 12 homers. What's more, he then opened June by hitting safely in his first eight games of the month before his production suddenly fell off a cliff. Even when factoring in Saturday's three-bagger, remarkably already his third of the current month, Meadows is hitting just .114 (5-for-44) over his last 12 contests.
