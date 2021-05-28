Meadows went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Royals.

Meadows powered the Rays' offense, first delivering a two-RBI triple in the opening frame. His next plate appearance, he ripped a two-run home run to record his 10th long ball of the campaign. Meadows entered the game having gone just for 2-for-19 across his last five starts, but that short-lived slump was busted with this performance. For the season, Meadows is now hitting .222/.325/.483 with 27 runs scored and 33 RBI across 206 plate appearances.