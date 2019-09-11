Rays' Austin Meadows: Swats 29th homer
Meadows went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Rangers.
His eighth-inning blast off Rafael Montero tied the game at 3-3 and set the stage for an 11th-inning victory. Meadows is on fire in September, collecting a hit in all nine games so far with a .516/.595/1.129 slash line, five homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs, and the 24-year-old is now one long ball shy of his first career 30-HR campaign.
