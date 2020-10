Meadows went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Meadows hit a solo homer off Jonathan Loaisiga in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game. The left-handed hitter had been bothered by a strained oblique since mid-September, yet made his presence known while leading off in the DH spot. Coming off a career year in 2019, Meadows struggled in the 2020 regular season, slashing .205/.296/.371.