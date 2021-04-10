Meadows went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Yankees.
He got things rolling for the Rays by taking Domingo German deep in the first inning. Meadows appears to have put a down 2020 behind him, going yard three times in eight games already after managing only four homers in 36 games last year.
