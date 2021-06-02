Meadows went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a stolen base and two walks Tuesday against the Yankees.

Meadows began his productive day with a two-run blast in the first inning to record his 13th homer of the season and second in as many games. Perhaps even more notably, Meadows stole second base after reaching base on a walk in the eighth frame. It was only his second swiped bag of the campaign, a continuation of his lack of aggressiveness on the basepaths since he stole 12 bases in 2019. Despite that lack of running, Meadows has posted a strong .241/.354/.540 line with 39 RBI and 31 runs scored across 223 plate appearances.