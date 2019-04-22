General manager Erik Neander said Monday that "hopefully we're talking a few weeks" regarding a timeline for Meadows' (thumb) return from the 10-day injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Meadows was surprisingly placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's loss to the Red Sox with a right thumb sprain. At that time of the transaction, the Rays weren't willing to speculate on how much time the outfielder would miss, but Neander's comments suggest the organization is optimistic Meadows has avoided ligament damage and won't be sidelined much longer than the minimum amount of time. Guillermo Heredia entered the starting nine in Meadows' stead Sunday, but Avisail Garcia could end up being the primary replacement for the 23-year-old. Garcia has mostly been used as the team's designated hitter of late, but utility man Joey Wendle's recent return from the IL might create more of need for Garcia in the outfield moving forward.