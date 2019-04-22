Rays' Austin Meadows: Team hoping for short absence
General manager Erik Neander said Monday that "hopefully we're talking a few weeks" regarding a timeline for Meadows' (thumb) return from the 10-day injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Meadows was surprisingly placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's loss to the Red Sox with a right thumb sprain. At that time of the transaction, the Rays weren't willing to speculate on how much time the outfielder would miss, but Neander's comments suggest the organization is optimistic Meadows has avoided ligament damage and won't be sidelined much longer than the minimum amount of time. Guillermo Heredia entered the starting nine in Meadows' stead Sunday, but Avisail Garcia could end up being the primary replacement for the 23-year-old. Garcia has mostly been used as the team's designated hitter of late, but utility man Joey Wendle's recent return from the IL might create more of need for Garcia in the outfield moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start