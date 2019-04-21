Meadows, who was placed on the 10-day injured list, suffered a sprained thumb while sliding into third base on a triple in Saturday's game but won't know if there is ligament damage until he is evaluated again Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

If it is a mild sprain, Meadows may not miss much time, but if there is ligament damage, that would mean a longer absence. He had an MRI after Saturday's game and will meet again with team doctors to evaluate the severity of the injury. A combination of Guillermo Heredia, Brandon Lowe and Andrew Velazquez will fill in for Meadows over the next couple weeks.