Meadows is in line to serve as the Rays' primary leadoff man against right-handed pitching to begin the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The speedy outfielder made all 11 of his starts during Grapefruit League play out of the leadoff spot, slashing .143/.250/.250 with 10 strikeouts in 28 at-bats. That poor small sample won't dissuade manager Kevin Cash from proceeding with Meadows as his primary table-setting option once the season gets underway, as the 24-year-old boasts the combination of speed, on-base skills and power that makes him a solid fit atop the lineup. Expect the lefty-hitting Meadows to slide down in the lineup versus southpaws, with Yandy Diaz expected to fill the short side of the leadoff platoon.