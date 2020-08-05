Meadows went 2-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Meadows made his season debut and used his first at-bat to knock some rust off, striking out on seven pitches. However, he took off from there, collecting a single in his second at-bat before driving an RBI-triple off the right field wall in the fifth inning. Meadows immediately claimed the leadoff spot in the Rays' order and should be a dynamic contributor for the remainder of the campaign.