Meadows went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

The 25-year-old was on the bench for the matinee and fouled out as a pinch hitter, but he returned to the leadoff spot for the nightcap and powered the Rays' offense. Meadows returned from the injured list this week and is 4-for-17 with two runs, three RBI and five strikeouts in five games.