Meadows slugged his third home run of Grapefruit League action, a solo shot, in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Meadows' quest to put a nightmarish 2020 season behind him is off to an excellent start, with Sunday's round tripper his third in four games. The 25-year-old also has five RBI and four runs as part of a 4-for-8 tally at the plate this spring.