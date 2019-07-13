Meadows is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He was subbed out for a pinch runner in Game 1 after being pulled midway through Friday's game due to an illness. According to Topkin, Meadows felt a little sluggish during the matinee, which is why Guillermo Heredia pinch ran for him. The Rays have pretty impressive depth in the outfield, and with a lefty (John Means) on the hill for Baltimore, it is not surprising to see Heredia starting and leading off in place of Meadows in the nightcap.

More News
Our Latest Stories