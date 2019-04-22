Rays' Austin Meadows: Won't require surgery
Meadows (thumb) will not require surgery and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Meadows landed on the injured list prior to Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox with a right thumb sprain, and after visiting a hand specialist Monday, it was confirmed that the outfielder avoided ligament damage and likely won't be sidelined much longer than the minimum amount of time. This is encouraging news for the Rays, as the 23-year-old had gotten off to a strong start before suffering the injury (.352/.422/.676 with six homers and three stolen bases through 20 games). In the meantime, Avisail Garcia, who is starting in right field Monday, is the leading candidate to fill in for Meadows in the outfield.
