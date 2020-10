Meadows is out of the lineup Sunday in Game 5 of the Rays' World Series matchup with the Dodgers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll take a seat for the second straight day with the Dodgers bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the hill. Hunter Renfroe will check into the lineup in place of Meadows, who is slashing .130/.167/.261 in the postseason.