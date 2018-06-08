Pruitt (1-3) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mariners.

Pruitt entered the game in the second inning and immediately allowed three earned runs on a string of singles by the Mariners. He surrendered two solo home runs later in the game, but mostly settled in, allowing only four hits in his next six innings. Most of his work now comes in long relief, pitching the majority of innings in Rays "bullpen" games. However, he doesn't generate many strikeouts and his ratios aren't particularly impressive, so his fantasy value comes from his occasional wins and saves.