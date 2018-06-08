Rays' Austin Pruitt: Allows five earned runs
Pruitt (1-3) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mariners.
Pruitt entered the game in the second inning and immediately allowed three earned runs on a string of singles by the Mariners. He surrendered two solo home runs later in the game, but mostly settled in, allowing only four hits in his next six innings. Most of his work now comes in long relief, pitching the majority of innings in Rays "bullpen" games. However, he doesn't generate many strikeouts and his ratios aren't particularly impressive, so his fantasy value comes from his occasional wins and saves.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Set to pitch bulk of innings Thursday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Putting in plenty of long-relief work•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Goes 5.2 innings for save•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Impressive in long relief Tuesday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Hit hard in return to majors•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Summoned from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...