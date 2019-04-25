Pruitt was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Pruitt will take the roster spot of Ryan Yarbrough, who was sent to the minors after tossing 4.1 innings of relief during Wednesday's loss to the Royals. The right-hander has made one appearance for Tampa Bay already this season, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one in 1.2 innings of relief.

