Pruitt was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Friday's game against the White Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Pruitt was bumped off the 25-man roster to make room for the activation of Blake Snell (shoulder) from the disabled list. In 19 games for the Rays in 2018, Pruitt has accrued a 4.97 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 36 strikeouts across 58 innings.