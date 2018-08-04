Rays' Austin Pruitt: Banished to minors
Pruitt was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Friday's game against the White Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Pruitt was bumped off the 25-man roster to make room for the activation of Blake Snell (shoulder) from the disabled list. In 19 games for the Rays in 2018, Pruitt has accrued a 4.97 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 36 strikeouts across 58 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart