Pruitt was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Pruitt was only just sent down on Friday, but he'll head right back to the majors as a replacement for Jonny Venters (hamstring). Pruitt has a mediocre 4.24 ERA in 51 innings for the Rays. His rather low 14.5 percent strikeout rate is offset by a very good 4.8 percent walk rate.

