Rays' Austin Pruitt: Called back to big leagues
Pruitt was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday.
Pruitt was only just sent down on Friday, but he'll head right back to the majors as a replacement for Jonny Venters (hamstring). Pruitt has a mediocre 4.24 ERA in 51 innings for the Rays. His rather low 14.5 percent strikeout rate is offset by a very good 4.8 percent walk rate.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Improving over last two outings•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Allows five earned runs•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Set to pitch bulk of innings Thursday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Putting in plenty of long-relief work•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Goes 5.2 innings for save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...