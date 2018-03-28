Pruitt was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pruitt will take the spot of Nathan Eovaldi -- who is set to undergo arthroscopic elbow surgery -- in the Rays' rotation. The 28-year-old was recently optioned to Triple-A Durham last weekend, but is now in line for a solid amount of starts with Eovaldi expected to miss about two month's of action. During 30 appearances with the Rays in 2017, Pruitt posted a 5.31 ERA and 66:22 K:BB over 83 innings split between the rotation and bullpen. At this moment, it seems as though he will take the mound against the Yankees on Monday.

