Pruitt (1-0) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits over three innings of relief in a 5-3 victory over the A's.

The right-hander was the third Rays pitcher of the night after Andrew Kittredge and Jalen Beeks, but Pruitt has the largest workload of the trio and got credit for the win as a result. His 5.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB through 15.2 big-league innings this season remains unimpressive, and Pruitt will likely continue to shuttle back and forth between the Tampa bullpen and Triple-A Durham over the rest of the season.