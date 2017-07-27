Rays' Austin Pruitt: Confirmed for Friday start
Pruitt will start Friday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 6.25 ERA he has in 31.2 major-league innings hides decent control, but a trip to hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium doesn't offer Pruitt much upside as a fantasy streamer. He'll probably leave the rotation once Jake Odorizzi (back) resurfaces from the 10-day disabled list.
