Pruitt could be a candidate to make a spot start Friday against the Yankees in place of the injured Jake Odorizzi (back), Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Perhaps in anticipation of Odorizzi's surprise placement on the disabled list Wednesday, the Rays scratched Pruitt from his scheduled start with Triple-A Durham a night earlier. While Pruitt lacks the upside of the Rays' top pitching prospect, Brent Honeywell -- who could be a candidate to join the rotation himself if Odorizzi's injury proves to be a long-term concern -- the 27-year-old has been no slouch at Durham this season, accruing a 2.55 ERA and 0.79 WHIP while submitting a 33:2 K:BB over 24.2 innings. However, Pruitt has struggled to carry over that success in his 18 appearances (one start) with Tampa Bay, delivering a 6.25 ERA in 31.2 innings, so he'll probably need to find some success at the big-league level before generating much intrigue in the fantasy realm.