Rays' Austin Pruitt: Could be called up for Friday start
Pruitt could be a candidate to make a spot start Friday against the Yankees in place of the injured Jake Odorizzi (back), Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Perhaps in anticipation of Odorizzi's surprise placement on the disabled list Wednesday, the Rays scratched Pruitt from his scheduled start with Triple-A Durham a night earlier. While Pruitt lacks the upside of the Rays' top pitching prospect, Brent Honeywell -- who could be a candidate to join the rotation himself if Odorizzi's injury proves to be a long-term concern -- the 27-year-old has been no slouch at Durham this season, accruing a 2.55 ERA and 0.79 WHIP while submitting a 33:2 K:BB over 24.2 innings. However, Pruitt has struggled to carry over that success in his 18 appearances (one start) with Tampa Bay, delivering a 6.25 ERA in 31.2 innings, so he'll probably need to find some success at the big-league level before generating much intrigue in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Optioned to minors Tuesday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Earns three-inning save Friday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Solid multi-inning outing Tuesday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Earns fifth win in matinee•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Notches win in return to majors•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Brought back to majors•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...