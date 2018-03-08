Pruitt is one of several relievers who could be called upon to work extended innings under the Rays' plan to use the bullpen as a de facto fifth starter, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old right-hander logged the first eight starts of his major-league career last season with the Rays, and according to the plans elaborated on by manager Kevin Cash on Wednesday, he could potentially be in for several extended outings this season despite not being projected as a starter. Cash explained he plans to go with a four-man rotation as his foundation for the entirety of the season if feasible, and utilize multiple relievers with starting experience -- Pruitt among them -- as the collective fifth starter on days when one is needed. Pruitt's introduction to big-league hitters was a rocky one in 2017, as he generated a 5.31 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 83 innings. He's been steadier thus far this spring, posting a 4.50 ERA over four innings across three appearances.