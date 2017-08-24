Rays' Austin Pruitt: Crushed by Jays on Wednesday
Pruitt surrendered five runs on seven hits -- including four home runs -- over 3.2 innings Wednesday but escaped with a no-decision in a 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out two.
It was the 27-year-old's shortest outing since moving into the rotation at the end of July, and Pruitt now has a 5.29 ERA and 2.1 HR/9 in 34 innings over six starts in the second half. The Rays remain only four games back of the Twins for the second wild-card spot in the AL, but with five other teams between them and a playoff berth, the front office may elect to keep rolling with Pruitt rather than replace him with top prospect Brent Honeywell and try to make a late surge in the standings. Pruitt will next take the mound Monday in Kansas City.
