Rays' Austin Pruitt: Fires third straight quality start
Pruitt allowed three runs on four hits and a walk through six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Indians. He struck out three.
Pruitt has now hurled three consecutive quality starts, and he appears to be settling into his place in the Rays' rotation. Since joining the big-league rotation at the end of July, the 27-year-old owns a solid 3.47 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in four starts. He'll look to keep things rolling Friday against the Mariners.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Outdueled on Tuesday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Holds Houston scoreless•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Strikes out seven in Friday loss•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Confirmed for Friday start•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Could be called up for Friday start•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Optioned to minors Tuesday•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...