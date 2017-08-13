Pruitt allowed three runs on four hits and a walk through six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Indians. He struck out three.

Pruitt has now hurled three consecutive quality starts, and he appears to be settling into his place in the Rays' rotation. Since joining the big-league rotation at the end of July, the 27-year-old owns a solid 3.47 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in four starts. He'll look to keep things rolling Friday against the Mariners.