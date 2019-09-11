Pruitt will work behind an opener Wednesday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 30-year-old worked as a traditional starter in has last two outings and gave up only one run over 10.1 innings, but he'll follow opener Andrew Kittredge Wednesday. Pruitt had a 4.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB through 42.2 innings this season.