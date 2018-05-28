Rays' Austin Pruitt: Goes 5.2 innings for save
Pruitt tossed 5.2 scoreless innings Sunday to earn his first save of the season Sunday against the Orioles, allowing three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Pruitt came on with one out in the fourth inning and retired eight of the first nine batters he faced. He was able to keep the Os off the board for the duration of his time on the mound, becoming the first player in 15 years to record a five-inning save. Pruitt has allowed just two runs in his last 13.1 innings, but he still has a 4.02 ERA for the season and doesn't carry much fantasy value as a long reliever.
