Rays' Austin Pruitt: Grabs third win
Pruitt (3-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Red Sox on Monday despite allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks over one inning. He struck out one.
Pruitt was far from sharp, painting himself into a corner after retiring the first two batters in the fourth inning. The right-hander ultimately allowed five consecutive hitters to reach safely and surrendered RBI singles to Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, but he became the pitcher of record when the Rays popped off for six runs in the home half of the frame and then hung on the rest of the way. Pruitt has allowed a total of 10 earned runs across his last six appearances overall, though six of those came in one game back on Aug. 24.
