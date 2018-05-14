Rays' Austin Pruitt: Hit hard in return to majors
Pruitt allowed four earned runs on four hits and a walk over 3.1 innings in a blowout loss to the Orioles on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Just recalled from Triple-A Durham a day earlier, Pruitt received a rude welcome back to the big leagues. The right-hander put in a hefty workload of 68 pitches, and although he managed to avoid the long ball after starter Blake Snell and Andrew Kittredge had combined to allow four home runs, he struggled considerably in his final frame. Given the way the Rays have shuttled several bullpen pieces back and forth to Durham this season, Pruitt's current big-league tenure may not last long.
