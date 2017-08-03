Rays' Austin Pruitt: Holds Houston scoreless
Pruitt (6-2) allowed five hits and one walk while striking out three over 6.1 shutout innings to beat the Astros on Wednesday.
Pruitt shut down a Houston offense that came in scoring a league-high 5.93 runs per game while handing Dallas Keuchel his first loss of the season. This was a surprising result to say the least for a rookie that started the year in the bullpen and had never pitched more than five innings in a major league game before. He got lit up for five runs in five innings at Yankee Stadium in his last start, so this outing likely wasn't enough to keep Pruitt in the rotation with Jake Odorizzi's (back) return imminent.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Strikes out seven in Friday loss•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Confirmed for Friday start•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Could be called up for Friday start•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Optioned to minors Tuesday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Earns three-inning save Friday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Solid multi-inning outing Tuesday•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...