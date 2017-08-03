Pruitt (6-2) allowed five hits and one walk while striking out three over 6.1 shutout innings to beat the Astros on Wednesday.

Pruitt shut down a Houston offense that came in scoring a league-high 5.93 runs per game while handing Dallas Keuchel his first loss of the season. This was a surprising result to say the least for a rookie that started the year in the bullpen and had never pitched more than five innings in a major league game before. He got lit up for five runs in five innings at Yankee Stadium in his last start, so this outing likely wasn't enough to keep Pruitt in the rotation with Jake Odorizzi's (back) return imminent.