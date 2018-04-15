Pruitt allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, a walk and a wild pitch over five innings in a 9-4 loss to the Phillies on Saturday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Pruitt was pressed into long-relief duty after Chris Archer was chased following a forgettable four innings. The versatile right-hander responded with a bullpen-preserving, 70-pitch performance that was pivotal to allowing his fellow relievers some much-needed rest. The versatility that Pruitt displayed Saturday crystallizes his value to the Rays' fluid pitching staff situation at present.

