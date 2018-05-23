Rays' Austin Pruitt: Impressive in long relief Tuesday
Pruitt allowed an earned run on three hits, two walks and a hit batsman over 5.1 innings during a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. He also recorded two strikeouts.
Pruitt was forced into an extended stint due to Jacob Faria's early exit from the game with an oblique injury, and he delivered a clutch performance that afforded the Rays bullpen some rest. The right-hander threw 73 pitches overall during his outing, which was his longest of the season. Pruitt has given up at least one earned run in five consecutive appearances, however, so his ERA remains an elevated 4.91.
