Pruitt fired 3.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts during a loss to the Yankees on Saturday.

That's two consecutive positive outings for Pruitt after he'd been hammered for eight earned runs over the first two appearances of June. The 28-year-old right-hander has been all over the place with his performances this season, as he's allowed multiple earned runs on five occasions and generated scoreless efforts in another four instances. However, despite his inconsistency, Pruitt remains a viable option for manager Kevin Cash, considering that his versatility dovetails well with the Rays skipper's propensity for using his relievers for multi-inning stints this season, especially on "bullpen days".