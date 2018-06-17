Rays' Austin Pruitt: Improving over last two outings
Pruitt fired 3.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts during a loss to the Yankees on Saturday.
That's two consecutive positive outings for Pruitt after he'd been hammered for eight earned runs over the first two appearances of June. The 28-year-old right-hander has been all over the place with his performances this season, as he's allowed multiple earned runs on five occasions and generated scoreless efforts in another four instances. However, despite his inconsistency, Pruitt remains a viable option for manager Kevin Cash, considering that his versatility dovetails well with the Rays skipper's propensity for using his relievers for multi-inning stints this season, especially on "bullpen days".
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Allows five earned runs•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Set to pitch bulk of innings Thursday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Putting in plenty of long-relief work•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Goes 5.2 innings for save•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Impressive in long relief Tuesday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Hit hard in return to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...