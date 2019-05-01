Pruitt will be called up from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday to serve as the 26th man in the doubleheader against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pruitt was optioned to Durham on Sunday, but is allowed the quick return to the majors due to Tuesday's postponement. The 29-year-old allowed two runs on three hits over 1.2 innings during his lone major-league appearance this season.