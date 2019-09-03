Pruitt is likely to cover multiple innings as part of a bullpen day approach deployed by manager Kevin Cash for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pruitt will be going on less rest than usual, as he just logged 5.1 innings Saturday. Therefore, he may not cover the usual amount of frames that Cash usually has a true primary pitcher work, but he may be in line for at least 2-to-3 innings if he's able to keep his pitch count at reasonable levels.