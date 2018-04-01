Rays' Austin Pruitt: Named starter for Monday
Pruitt will start Monday's game against the Yankees, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Pruitt pitched two innings in relief during Thursday's win over the Red Sox, so the right-hander is likely to handle a limited pitch count while taking the mound on only three days' rest. Much like the team did Saturday when Andrew Kittredge started, it's expected that Monday will be a "bullpen game" for the Rays, with a couple of the team's long relievers likely to cover multiple innings once Pruitt departs. The Rays have yet to formalize their rotation beyond Chris Archer, Blake Snell and Jake Faria, so Pruitt could stake a claim to the No. 4 role with a strong showing Monday.
