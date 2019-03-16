The Rays optioned Pruitt to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

With the Rays bringing a wealth of long relief/"primary pitcher" candidates to spring training, Pruitt needed to perform well in the Grapefruit League to secure his spot on the Opening Day roster. After surrendering three home runs across 8.2 innings, Pruitt made it easy for the Rays to include him among one of their earlier rounds of cuts. Expect Pruitt to build up his innings as a starter at Durham in preparation for another look in Tampa Bay at some point later in 2019.

