Rays' Austin Pruitt: Opening Day roster bid ends
The Rays optioned Pruitt to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
With the Rays bringing a wealth of long relief/"primary pitcher" candidates to spring training, Pruitt needed to perform well in the Grapefruit League to secure his spot on the Opening Day roster. After surrendering three home runs across 8.2 innings, Pruitt made it easy for the Rays to include him among one of their earlier rounds of cuts. Expect Pruitt to build up his innings as a starter at Durham in preparation for another look in Tampa Bay at some point later in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...