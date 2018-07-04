Rays' Austin Pruitt: Optioned to Durham
Pruitt was sent down to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.
Pruitt will return to the minor-league level after tossing two innings during Tuesday's game. In order to replenish their bullpen, the Rays recalled Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Weber while also placing Vidal Nuno on the DL (hamstring). Look for Pruitt to be back in the majors in the near future.
