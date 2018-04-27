Pruitt was sent down to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pruitt hasn't pitched since making a long relief appearance against Philadelphia on April 14. The right-hander has provided passable numbers for the Rays over the course of 14.2 innings out of the bullpen, posting a 4.91 ERA and 1.30 WHIP but the team needed room on the active roster for Matt Duffy, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list (hamstring) in a corresponding move. Expect to see Pruitt back in the majors later on this season.